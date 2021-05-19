Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

