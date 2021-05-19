Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.11 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $3.24 million and $619,701.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00082155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.07 or 0.01361954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00105860 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

