JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $366,305,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $9,850,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,573 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 289.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

