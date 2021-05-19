JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.50

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 1450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

