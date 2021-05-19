Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc Purchases 4,871 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $38,188.64.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $25,787.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 2,553 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $20,270.82.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,725.08.

SLNG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 4,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

