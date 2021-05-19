Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Diversey in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

