Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP)

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CORESTATE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.80 ($28.00).

CCAP stock opened at €12.10 ($14.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. CORESTATE Capital has a 52-week low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 52-week high of €24.24 ($28.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.26.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

