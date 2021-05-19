Jetcoin Market Capitalization Tops $520,423.59 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $520,423.59 and approximately $1.02 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.45 or 0.01449460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00107607 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.