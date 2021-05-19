JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 2.3% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44. 8,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,517,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

