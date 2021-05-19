John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Trading Up 0.8%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 243,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NASDAQ:JW/A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

