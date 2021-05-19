Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,834.72

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,834.72 ($37.04) and traded as high as GBX 3,255 ($42.53). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,220 ($42.07), with a volume of 262,248 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,187.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,834.72.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.