Josiah Hornblower Sells 11,095 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $291,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $221,635.38.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.