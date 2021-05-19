Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

