Kamada Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kamada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $268.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

