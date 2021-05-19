Katrina Lake Sells 33,360 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,744.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $1,426,721.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 1,572,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

