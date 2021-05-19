KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.68

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 18328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBCSY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.52.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

