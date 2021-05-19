KDI Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,330 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 5.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

