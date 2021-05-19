Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. 2,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,172. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

