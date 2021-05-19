Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 133,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,689. The firm has a market cap of $999.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Kelly Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kelly Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kelly Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

