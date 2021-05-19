Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,958 shares.The stock last traded at $34.66 and had previously closed at $33.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,932 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

