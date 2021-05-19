Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 179,300 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,000. Brighthouse Financial comprises about 3.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,929. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

