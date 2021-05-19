Kestrel Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 307,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. REV Group comprises 2.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.47% of REV Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REVG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 193,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

