Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 8,700 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $4,240,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.03 million, a PE ratio of 144.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

