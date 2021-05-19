Kevin M. Jones Purchases 5,409 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RXT opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

