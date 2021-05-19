Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.