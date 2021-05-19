KeyCorp Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $144.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

NYSE OSK opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,462. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $649,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

