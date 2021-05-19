Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 4.0% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 99,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 211,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

