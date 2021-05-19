Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.88).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of LON KGF traded down GBX 0.83 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 375.58 ($4.91). The company had a trading volume of 4,617,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 163.10 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 379.80 ($4.96). The stock has a market cap of £7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.