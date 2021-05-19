Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. 25,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,548. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.