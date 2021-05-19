KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 546.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.39. 3,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

