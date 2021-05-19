KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

KNBE stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

