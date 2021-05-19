KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNBE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $19.35 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

