Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $97.16. 7,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 265,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $138,000.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

