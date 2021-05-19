Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. 1,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,153. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

