Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.71. 42,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,836. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

