Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,796. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day moving average of $255.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.