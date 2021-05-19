Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,874 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. 1,795,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,593,727. The company has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

