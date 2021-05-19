Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 846 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. 6,345,069 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.