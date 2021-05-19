Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 28,188 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 344.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

ARE stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $181.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

