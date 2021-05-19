Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $222.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.93 and a 200 day moving average of $210.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.93 and a twelve month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

