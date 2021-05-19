Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 4,166 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,923,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after buying an additional 638,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after buying an additional 133,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after buying an additional 106,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after buying an additional 61,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $126,947 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHE opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,513.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

