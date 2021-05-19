Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.28. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

