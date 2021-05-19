Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

