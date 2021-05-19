Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 3,105 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

