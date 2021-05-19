Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $101.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

KRYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,974. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.