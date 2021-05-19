Kuende Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 176.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Kuende has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $72,758.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 133.1% against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

