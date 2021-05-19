KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,287.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00167888 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.31 or 0.04249568 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 223.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

