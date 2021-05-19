L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.70 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 922,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,144. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.84 and its 200-day moving average is $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

