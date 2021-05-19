L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.34. 922,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.84 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

