Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 220.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.